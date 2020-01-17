Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €96.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BEI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.89 ($120.80).

ETR:BEI traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €105.90 ($123.14). 482,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.50. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52 week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

