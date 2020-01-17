Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

NYSE:GM opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.