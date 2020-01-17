Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 2.2% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.4% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 176.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.4% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 723.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.38 per share, with a total value of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,553.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY opened at $141.43 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

