Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,100 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

