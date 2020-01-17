Benchmark Boosts Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $19.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

SGRY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. 450,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,398. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $18.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $828.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 5,528.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 664,654 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 46,891 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 74,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

