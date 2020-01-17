Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 1.2% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 12,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

SO opened at $66.52 on Friday. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

