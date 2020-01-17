Bennicas & Associates Inc. Purchases 31,673 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 143.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.5% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in Pfizer by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in Pfizer by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

