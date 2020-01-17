Bennicas & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,900 NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NG. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after buying an additional 767,600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth $440,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,587 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NG opened at $8.82 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $551,730.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,527.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 64,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $460,612.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 448,582 shares of company stock worth $3,181,286 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.