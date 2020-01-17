Berenberg Bank Downgrades GlobalData (LON:DATA) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of GlobalData (LON:DATA) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 920 ($12.10).
DATA stock opened at GBX 1,265 ($16.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -287.50. GlobalData has a 12-month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,420 ($18.68). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,255.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 967.84.
About GlobalData
