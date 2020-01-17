Berenberg Bank Downgrades GlobalData (LON:DATA) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of GlobalData (LON:DATA) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 920 ($12.10).

DATA stock opened at GBX 1,265 ($16.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -287.50. GlobalData has a 12-month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,420 ($18.68). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,255.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 967.84.

Get GlobalData alerts:

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc provides business information products and services across various platforms to the consumer, information communications technology, and healthcare markets. The company offers data, insight, and analysis services, as well as performance advertising services. GlobalData Plc serves customers in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.