Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,485. The company has a market capitalization of $854.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 651,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,065.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 416,639 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.