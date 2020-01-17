Berenberg Bank Lowers BP (NYSE:BP) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.86.

BP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,809,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,086. BP has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that BP will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $509,903,000 after buying an additional 86,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BP by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,186,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,178,000 after buying an additional 226,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BP by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,754,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,447,000 after buying an additional 724,078 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BP by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,695,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $446,003,000 after buying an additional 1,452,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

