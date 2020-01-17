Berenberg Bank Lowers BP (NYSE:BP) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.86.
BP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,809,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,086. BP has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $509,903,000 after buying an additional 86,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BP by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,186,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,178,000 after buying an additional 226,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BP by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,754,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,447,000 after buying an additional 724,078 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BP by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,695,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $446,003,000 after buying an additional 1,452,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
