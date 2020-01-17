B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,750 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 866,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 38.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 53,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price objective on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

NYSE:BGS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,580. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $995.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.47. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.65 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

