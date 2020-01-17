BidaskClub Lowers Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PGC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PGC traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. 39,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $574.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $129,720. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth $146,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter worth $303,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

