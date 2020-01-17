BidaskClub Lowers Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,509. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.29. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Scholastic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth $4,770,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth $2,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 699,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,774,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.