Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 778 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 0.8% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,715 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,906,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,021 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 764.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,189 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,562,000 after purchasing an additional 907,658 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $148.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,591. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

