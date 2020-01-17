Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.34.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.80. 13,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,394. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $136.26 and a twelve month high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

