Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 532 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PVH by 78.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,590,000 after buying an additional 386,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 173.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 368,516 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 2,399.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 242,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,294,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PVH by 28.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 155,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.26.

NYSE:PVH traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.05. 4,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,473. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average of $90.68.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

