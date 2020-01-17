Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 44,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BASI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ BASI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,864. Bioanalytical Systems has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.