biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Trading Up 7.6%

biOasis Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 25,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

