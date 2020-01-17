BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Herm Cukier sold 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $262,304.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,422.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,220,404 shares of company stock worth $38,096,853. 8.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,679 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 915,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $521.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.43. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

