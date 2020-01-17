BitCoin One Achieves Market Cap of $42,003.00 (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. One BitCoin One token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoin One has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. BitCoin One has a total market capitalization of $42,003.00 and approximately $239.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitCoin One Token Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 12,494,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,494,861 tokens. The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io . BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

