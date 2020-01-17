Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) Price Up 32.3% This Week

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Red has a total market capitalization of $33,094.00 and $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Red alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.60 or 0.03093069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00199976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00130901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Token Profile

Bitcoin Red’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Red Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Red and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.