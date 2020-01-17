BitNewChain (BTN) Price Reaches $0.0111 on Top Exchanges

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $660.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitNewChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. In the last week, BitNewChain has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00788084 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004682 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001449 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org . BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

