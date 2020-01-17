BitTorrent (BTT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $77.62 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit and Binance. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $81.77 million and approximately $77.62 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03297710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00203205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00132557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

