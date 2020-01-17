Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin Sells 20,000 Shares

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,922. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. Blackline Inc has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blackline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 416,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Blackline by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackline by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,949,000 after acquiring an additional 349,712 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Blackline by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 881,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,147,000 after acquiring an additional 254,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.