Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Trading Up 0.5%

Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.63 and last traded at C$6.63, approximately 12,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.60.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a market cap of $309.50 million and a P/E ratio of -32.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

