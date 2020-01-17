Blackmoon (BMC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $294.00

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $294.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blackmoon token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Bancor Network, Liqui and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.45 or 0.03290452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00202100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00131427 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmooncrypto.com

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

