Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 503,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.69. 999,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,085. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

