BLAST (BLAST) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. BLAST has a total market cap of $116,460.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last week, BLAST has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00039986 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005023 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000603 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 217,098,546 coins and its circulating supply is 217,099,346 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

