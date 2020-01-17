Block One Capital (OTCMKTS:BKPPF) Trading 50% Higher

Block One Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:BKPPF)’s stock price traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 59,601 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 362% from the average session volume of 12,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Block One Capital (OTCMKTS:BKPPF)

Block One Capital Inc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage, growth capital, debt and equity investing. The firm does not invest in distressed situations, turnarounds, and seed investments in start-ups. The firm only seeks minority stakes. The firm typically invests in the following sectors: wellness and healthcare; business services and logistics; education and training; and emerging technologies.

