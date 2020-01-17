BlockStamp (BST) Price Tops $1.60 on Top Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. BlockStamp has a market cap of $41.88 million and $839,479.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00018053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

999 (999) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00039928 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000534 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005028 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000604 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,728,779 coins and its circulating supply is 26,185,813 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.