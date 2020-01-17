Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Market Cap Tops $2.03 Million

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Blue Whale EXchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bittrex and CPDAX. During the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $243,686.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.03145970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030076 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00129603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,784,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn

Blue Whale EXchange Token Trading

Blue Whale EXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bittrex and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Whale EXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Whale EXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

