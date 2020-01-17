BMO Capital Markets Lowers Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $232.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $239.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on V. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Visa stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,186,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,800. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 203.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

