BMO Capital Markets Lowers Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $232.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $239.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on V. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.
Visa stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,186,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,800. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.43.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 203.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
