BMO Capital Markets Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$7.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

AGF.B traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.67. 41,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.76 million and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.77. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$4.51 and a 12-month high of C$6.74.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

