BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

BNP PARIBAS/S stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 153,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,925. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

