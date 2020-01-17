Bodycote (LON:BOY) PT Raised to GBX 1,030 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bodycote to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 839.62 ($11.04).

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 920.50 ($12.11) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 922.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 787.79. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 638.50 ($8.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

