Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.97.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $329.72. 81,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691,366. The company has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $319.55 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

