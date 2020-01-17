Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 0.8% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2,054.69. 462,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,006.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,959.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,123.46.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.