BOOM (BOOM) Achieves Market Cap of $788,239.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One BOOM token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a total market cap of $788,239.00 and $27,747.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.03018731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00198931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00129932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,895,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,743,008 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

