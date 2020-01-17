Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 7,431 Shares of Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 7,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.42, for a total value of $2,841,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, C James Koch sold 4,495 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.02, for a total value of $1,708,189.90.

On Friday, December 20th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.48, for a total value of $3,684,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $3,677,700.00.

On Monday, December 16th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $3,713,200.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, C James Koch sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total value of $187,395.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.23, for a total value of $2,801,610.00.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $385.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.73. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $232.16 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $378.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAM. Cowen raised Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $386.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim set a $462.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie set a $460.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 53,723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,321,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,231,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

