Bounty0x One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,174.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $290,293.00 and approximately $2,174.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, Gate.io and Bit-Z. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.58 or 0.03153550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00201817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030126 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00130702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

