Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,631 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in United Rentals by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 31,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 33,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,770 shares of company stock worth $7,511,710. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on URI. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $158.78. 786,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,052. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average of $135.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.