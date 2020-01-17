Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,092 Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 47,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $10,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after buying an additional 17,391 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Dell by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dell by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after buying an additional 66,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $430,926.90. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $121,850.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,605,518 shares of company stock valued at $84,555,282. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $50.30. 2,510,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura cut their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

