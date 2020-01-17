Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,431,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 978,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,759,000 after purchasing an additional 518,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 338,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,890. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

