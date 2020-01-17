Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $46,860,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 110,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.80.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

HII stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.50. 7,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.83. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $193.53 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

