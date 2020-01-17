Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 71,878 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 71,878 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

ORCL stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087,132. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $176.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

