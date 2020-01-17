Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,768,000 after purchasing an additional 360,987 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $11,240,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. 151,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,379. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

