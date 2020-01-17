Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,236,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.08.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

