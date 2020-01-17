Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $731,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,244 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.05. 268,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,198. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.