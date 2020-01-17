Brave Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.5% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 215.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,562,000 after buying an additional 907,658 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 38.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $525,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,543.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

